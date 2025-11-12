Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns announces an end to working from home in bizarre post

Jenkyns says her team will ban working from home, even though Reform-run Lincolnshire County Council allows it

The Reform mayor of Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns has warned people applying to work for her that they will not be able to work from home.

Jenkyns shared a SpongeBob SquarePants meme of character SquidWard mourning at a grave, with the words “Remote working, 2020 – 2024” on the tombstone.

She wrote on X: “We have some vacancies at the Greater Lincolnshire Combined Authority. And just as I promised during the election, all roles require working in the office and an end to working from home.”

The authority, which Jenkyns leads, is recruiting a case worker and an executive support officer, as well as a team leader and various communications staff.

Reform UK ran its local election campaign on the pledge to clamp down on work from home policies in councils.

Despite the Reform Mayor saying Greater Lincolnshire Combined Authority employees won’t be able to work from home, Reform-run Lincolnshire County Council confirmed last week that employees can still work from home.

On average, council employees work in the office two days a week.

Reform councillor Danny Brookes told the Environment Committee on Friday that “we are continuing as we are at the moment”.

“We are investigating every avenue to save money for the taxpayer. Anything to be announced will be in the budget,” he added.

Business meetings are conducted online to reduce business costs, time and the carbon emissions of commuting.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward