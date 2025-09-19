Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns requests extra £150,000 for office budget despite pledge to cut spending

The current approved office budget for the mayor is £115,000 per year, but the Reform mayor wants it more than doubled

Reform UK mayor of Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns has asked for a £147,000 a year increase in her office budget so she can employ more people.

Currently, the approved office budget for the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) is £115,000.

But that’s not enough for Jenkyns, who wants to more than double the figure “reflecting additional staff and overhead costs”, bringing the proposed total to £262,000.

Jenkyns told the BBC she has “zero people in my team” and that she needs more employees to help her answer emails, of which she reports receiving 2,500 per month.

“I’m staying up until three o’clock in the morning answering some of them myself,” she said.

On social media, people have pointed out the hypocrisy of this move, given Reform UK and Jenkyns campaigned on a platform to cut local government spending.

One X user said: “And so it begins. #AndreaJenkyns has awarded herself an increase of £150K to “run her office” as Mayor of Lincolnshire. Council taxpayers will now have to fork out £262K per annum for the privilege. #Reform.”

Another said: “Apparently Andrea Jenkyns needing an extra £150k to answer her emails constitutes value for money in #reformuk Where is DOGE when you need it @ZiaYusufUK ?”.”

Commentator and broadcaster Narinder Kaur wrote on X: Andrea Jenkyns has awarded herself £150k… And the same people are whinging about Sadiq Khan being paid £170k ! The HYPOCRISY IS STAGGERING.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward