Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns attacks workers’ rights and says she doesn’t like trade unions

‘Oh, terrible. People having rights at work!’

Reform mayor for Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns has said she doesn’t like trade unions and has criticised Labour for strengthening people’s rights at work.

Speaking on the Jeremy Vine show today, Jenkyns was asked for her view on introducing a wealth tax on the super-rich.

The Reform mayor expressed opposition to introducing a wealth tax, saying “I want wealth creators to come to Britain to create jobs” and that the 2% tax on wealth over £10 million would make the super rich leave the UK.

Jenkyns quickly went on to attack workers’ rights, stating that she does not agree with Labour’s Employment Rights’ Bill, which intends to give workers essential protections, such as curbing fire and rehire practices and sick pay from day one.

Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire responded: “Oh, terrible. People having rights at work!”.

Jenkyns argued workers’ rights had gone too far: “But it’s ridiculous, it got very hard to set up a business.”

Maguire continued: “It’s an interesting insight into Reform here, you’re not seeing the workers here, you’re seeing the employers, the bosses, aren’t you?”.

He added: “Reform is a very right-wing party, with the most right-wing Tories. Farage was a Thatcherite, your deputy leader Richard Tice.”

Jenkyns’ mask slipped entirely as she said: “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t like trade unions.”

“You don’t want workers to have power?” Maguire asked.

“I want workers to have rights, but it’s got ridiculous now,” Jenkyns added.

In a post on X, Unison East Midlands wrote: “Reform UK’s Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns says working people have too many rights and she doesn’t like unions. The feeling’s mutual – http://join.unison.org.uk.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward