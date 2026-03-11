Reform continues to fall in the polls, latest figures show

The party have also been hit by a number of scandals, and its record in local government has been appalling.
In yet another headache for Nigel Farage, Reform no longer has a commanding lead in the polls, latest figures show.
The latest voting intention poll, carried out by YouGov for the Times and Sky News, puts Reform on 23%, while the Conservatives are on 19%, Greens 19% and Labour on 17%.
Reform have been on the slide in the polls since the end of last year. At one point the party was reaching highs of around 30% last year, however since then a number of polls have shown Reform now dropping points, as Farage’s appeal begins to fall.
The party have also been hit by a number of scandals, and its record in local government has been appalling. It’s been plagued by infighting, suspensions and a failure to keep its promises, with a number of Reform councils raising council tax despite promising to cut taxes at the last local election.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
