Reform’s popularity starts to fall in the polls

It comes at a time when Farage’s approval rating has also fallen in the polls.

After weeks of scandals and internal party strife, it seems as though Reform UK has had a reality check, with the far-right party’s support beginning to decline in the polls.

Alongside councillors quitting just days after being elected, to the party’s spending commitments unravelling to its chair Zia Yusuf quitting only to return within 48 hours, chaos has become the defining feature of Farage and his party.

And it would appear that the party’s popularity has begun to slide in the polls as a result.

According to the latest YouGov poll to come out this week carried out for The Times and Sky News, support for Reform fell by two percentage points to 27%, whilst Labour rose by a point to 24%. The latest findings show that Reform’s lead over Labour has been halved since last week, when Reform sat on 29% and Labour were on 23%.

The latest YouGov favourability tracker shows that Farage’s net favourability score standing is now at -31, compared to -27 last month.

Three in ten Britons (30%) have a favourable opinion of Farage, while roughly twice as many (61%) have a negative view of the Reform UK leader.

According to one polling average, Labour has started making up ground on Reform. Election Maps UK posted on X: “For first time this year, Labour is making up some ground in the polling average – now back to where they were before the locals.

“Reform lead by 4.7%, down from a 7.7% peak.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward