PMQs: Starmer says Kemi Badenoch should sack frontbencher over his ‘utterly appalling’ comments about Muslims praying

Nick Timothy described Sadiq Khan and others praying in Trafalgar Square as an Islamist 'act of domination'

Responding to Kemi Badenoch’s questions about his controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson, Keir Starmer slammed the shadow justice secretary for making anti-Muslim remarks.

Nick Timothy MP shared a video of Sadiq Khan and others praying in Trafalgar Square yesterday, saying that “mass ritual prayer” was “an act of domination”.

Timothy also said: “The domination of public places is straight from the Islamist playbook.”

Starmer challenged Badenoch over Timothy’s remarks, saying: “If he were in my team, he’d be gone. It’s utterly appalling. She should denounce his comments and she should sack him.”

Badenoch backed Timothy’s comments, saying he was “defending British values”.

Starmer challenged Badenoch’s position, stating: “Mr Speaker, even Tommy Robinson, I can hardly believe I’m saying this, has said today that if the shadow justice secretary had made this hateful comment two years ago, the Conservative Party would have kicked him out.”

The PM added: “Now Tommy Robinson isn’t some kind of moral signpost, he was pointing out how much their party has changed. They’re more inclined to his views, and he’s right about that.”

Starmer said that “the fact that he’s sitting on her front bench shows that she’s too weak and has got absolutely no judgment.”

Starmer admitted that Mandelson’s appointment as the British ambassador to the US was “his mistake” and apologised for it.

However, the PM has also been criticised for not answering Badenoch’s questions about what Mandelson was asked about his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before he was appointed. The speaker Lindsay Hoyle reminded Starmer that PMQs was not “opposition questions”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward