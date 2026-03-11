PMQs: Keir Starmer humiliates Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage over their ‘screeching U-turns’ on the Iran war

Kemi Badenoch’s attempt to grill the PM on fuel duty completely backfired

Keir Starmer blasted Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage for their “screeching U-turns” on the Iran war at PMQs today.

The Tory leader led with questions about Labour’s plan to unfreeze the 5p cut on fuel duty in September, while the US and Israel’s attacks on Iran push up fuel prices.

However, Badenoch’s strategy completely backfired after Starmer reminded her that last week she and Nigel Farage said they supported the US and Israel’s war on Iran.

Referring to the Iran war, Badenoch asked the PM: “Why does the prime minister think now is the right time to increase the cost of petrol?”.

Starmer clarified that the government isn’t increasing the cost of petrol as fuel duty will remain frozen until September and be reviewed in light of the Iran war.

He added that “The best thing we can do is to work with others to de-escalate the situation”. Starmer said that last week when he decided to not join the US and Israel’s attacks against Iran, “the leader of the Opposition attacked me for that relentlessly”.

The PM then said: “Yesterday, in the wake of the economic consequences, the leader of the Opposition totally abandoned her position.”

Last week, Badenoch said that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran were “absolutely right” and “it is a position my party supports”.

At PMQs last week, Badenoch said: “We are in this war whether they like it or not. What is the PM waiting for?”

However, yesterday, she U-turned on her position and told the BBC: “I never said we should join [the war]”.

Starmer said: “That is the mother of all U-turns on the single most important decision a prime minister ever has to take, whether to commit the United Kingdom to war or not.”

Badenoch continued to try and ask Starmer questions about fuel duty.

However, Starmer slammed Badenoch and Farage for initially backing the Iran war.

He said: “I tell you what has happened, Mr Speaker, she and the Reform leader have been spooked because they’ve realised they’ve jumped into supporting a war without thinking through the consequences.”

Starmer also blasted Farage for changing his position, adding: “The leader of Reform: ‘We should be part of this with the US and the Israelis. We have to get rid of the regime. We should do all we can to support the operation. I make that perfectly, perfectly clear’, he said.

“Until yesterday. Screeching U-turn. ‘We shouldn’t get ourselves involved in another foreign war.’ Two parties packed with failed Tories, led by leaders who are not fit to be prime minister.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward