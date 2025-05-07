Keir Starmer slams Kemi Badenoch’s hypocrisy over net-zero U-turn in PMQs energy bills clash

"The only way to get bills down is to go to renewable energy. It’s something she used to believe in."

Keir Starmer tore into Kemi Badenoch at PMQs today, highlighting her hypocrisy for abandoning net-zero policies she once backed—while blaming Labour for high energy bills.

The Tory leader asked: “Why has the prime minister broken his promise to cut energy bills by £300?”.

Starmer quickly responded: “Mr Speaker, the way to bring energy prices down for good is to deliver cheap, clean, homegrown energy.”

Starmer said that in the meantime, the government has extended the warm homes discount to six million households, which equates to £150 off bills next winter.

He added: “What won’t bring energy bills down is the leader of the Opposition’s policy, leaving us hooked on fossil fuels at the mercy of dictators like Putin.”

Badenoch retorted, stating that the UK has the second-highest capacity of renewable electricity connected to the grid in Europe, but claimed that we still have the highest energy bills.

She added: “He won’t admit it but isn’t it the truth that he can’t cut energy bills because of his net-zero policy.” Several Tory MPs cheered in agreement.

Starmer hit back: “Energy bills on fossil fuels have fluctuated massively in the last three years because we’re exposed to the international market.

“The only way to get bills down is to go to renewable energy. It’s something she used to believe in.”

Starmer quoted the shadow chancellor Mel Stride’s previous comments: “Net zero, the shift must happen now as a matter of urgency.”

He also quoted Badenoch’s own words from 2022 when she was trade secretary: “We believe that green trade and investment will be the future-proofing force that will help us create a better tomorrow.”

To visible discomfort from Badenoch, Starmer reminded her that she had previously said: “It’s long-term investment in nuclear and renewables that will reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and keep down consumer costs.”

“She’s got a reputation for straight-talking, she was right then wasn’t she,” he added.

In March, the Tory leader gave a speech—hosted by an ad agency with Shell as a client—claiming that hitting net-zero emissions by 2050 was “impossible” and would leave the UK “bankrupting ourselves”.

In addition, Badenoch has received funding from Neil Record, chair of climate sceptic organisation Net Zero Watch, who gave £10,000 to her leadership campaign last year—and has since donated a further £6,000.

Meanwhile, Badenoch and Ed Davey hit back at Starmer for making winter fuel payments means-tested, and Green MP Siân Berry criticised the PM over disability benefit cuts.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward