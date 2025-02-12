Keir Starmer roasts Kemi Badenoch at PMQs during her worst performance yet

“She complains about scripted answers, her script doesn’t allow her to listen to the answer!"

Kemi Badenoch suffered yet another humiliating PMQs this afternoon, as Keir Starmer took her apart for her scripted performances and lack of knowledge on her chosen topics as well as her attacks on workers’ rights.

Badenoch began PMQs by asking Keir Starmer about a family of six from Gaza, who have been given refuge in the UK, through the Ukraine Family Scheme.

She said: “This decision is completely wrong, it cannot be allowed to stand.” Badenoch then asked if the government would be appeal the ruling.

Starmer replied: “Mr Speaker let me be clear, I do not agree with the decision, she’s right, it’s the wrong decision she hasn’t quite done her homework because the decision was taken under the last government according to the legal framework of the last government.”

Badenoch continued to blame the Labour government, claiming new legislation was needed, before claiming that the Prime Minister was not on top of his brief.

The Tory leader asked: “Does he agree that we should legislate, even if lawyers warn that this might be incompatible with human rights law.”

Starmer replied: “She complains about scripted answers, her script doesn’t allow her to listen to the answer!

“She asked me if I was going to change the law and close the loophole in question one, I said yes. She asked me again in question two, I said yes. She asked me again in question three, it’s still yes!” Starmer replied.

Reacting to Badenoch’s performance, Dan Hodges replied: “That wasn’t just Kemi Badenoch’s worst performance as leader. It was one of the worst performances ever from a leader of the opposition. She had no capacity to readjust after Starmer gave her a clear and direct answer on the Gaza family. It was embarrassing to watch.”

