Keir Starmer roasts Kemi Badenoch at PMQs

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch endured yet another humiliating PMQs, as Keir Starmer reminded her of her party’s terrible record in office and asked what exactly she would do differently.

Badenoch started PMQs by asking the Prime Minister if he regretted raising business taxes, to which Starmer replied: “The OBR will present their numbers, there will be a Spring statement next week, but Mr Speaker we’ve got record investment in this country, interest rates have been cut and she talks about National Insurance, we had to fill the £22bn black hole that they left, we’ve invested in the NHS and schools and public service.

“We’re pressing on with planning and infrastructure and regulation, but I understand the leader of the opposition is straight talking, so perhaps she can help us with this. Is she going to reverse the next increase if not, what’s the point, if so what other taxes is she raising to fill the hole?”

Badenoch refused to answer the question.

Towards the end of his clash with Badenoch, Starmer slammed the Tory leader for having such ‘pre-scripted questions, she can’t actually adapt them to the answers I’m giving.”

He went on to say: “I think she now calls herself a Conservative realist. Well I’m realistic about the Conservatives, the reality is they left open borders, and she was the cheerleader, they crashed the economy, mortgages went through the roof, the NHS was left on its knees and they hollowed out the armed forces.

“This government has already delivered. Two million extra NHS appointments, 750 breakfast clubs, record returns of people who shouldn’t be here and a fully funded increase in our defence spending. That is the difference a Labour government makes.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward