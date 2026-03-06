Nigel Farage has logged more than 1,113 hours on ‘second’ jobs since becoming MP

So much for Farage being a man of the people, who gets ordinary voters.

Nigel Farage has spent over 1,000 hours or 140 working days at his various other jobs since being elected to Parliament– neglecting his constituency and Parliamentary duties.

Byline Times reports that Farage ‘has spent 140 working days working on projects related to his other jobs, spread across 14 employers. The analysis excludes Farage’s work for the Telegraph newspaper, which is recorded differently.’

It adds: “The majority of the work – totalling over 800 hours – was for three firms; GB News, Cameo and X.com, the social media site owned by Elon Musk, from which Farage receives regular payouts through the creator program.”

Rather than focusing on his constituents in Clacton, Farage is more interested in making money and outside interests.

Far from being a champion of working people who are struggling to make ends meet, Farage is one of the highest earning MPs in Parliament, even raking in almost half a million pound from a gold company Direct Bullion.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward