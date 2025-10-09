Nigel Farage now earns over £1 million from his 12 ‘second jobs’

The Reform leader has raked in a further £189,000 from side jobs since May this year

Reform leader Nigel Farage has declared yet more income from jobs outside of being an MP, taking the total he has earned from ‘second jobs’ since the 2024 election to over £1.1 million.

Farage updated his register of interests this week — his first update since May — to include payments made to him several months ago.

Parliamentary rules require MPs to register any changes to their financial interests within 28 days. It appears that several of Farage’s latest declarations were registered after the 28-day deadline.

Following his latest declaration of interests, Farage now has a total of 12 ‘second jobs’.

Farage has registered an additional £116,000 in income from his presenting role at GB News over the past five months. He only registered his July and August 2025 earnings from the broadcaster on 3 October.

This takes Farage’s GB News earnings since July 2024 to £479,993.

The Reform leader has raked in a further £36,730 for an estimated 30 hours of work doing cameo videos.

The Clacton MP received more than £30,000 for a series of speaking engagements in the US. This includes a £25,972 payment from Imperial Independent Media, a US-based strategic government relations firm.

Farage, whose party announced earlier this year that they would accept Bitcoin donations and has been lobbying the Bank of England to accept cryptocurrency, earned £7,410 for speaking at a Bitcoin for Corporations event.

Rishi Sunak is the next highest earning MP according to the Register. The former Prime Minister has declared over £587,000 of additional income since the election.

Here is a breakdown of Farage’s many jobs and how much he has earned at each since the general election in July 2024:

Reform UK MP for Clacton – £93,904 Commentator on Sky News Australia (News Corp) – £25,368 for 19 hours work over ‘several’ months Gold Bullion ambassador for Direct Bullion – £280,500 for 4 hours work per month TV presenter on GB News – £479,993 Influencer on Facebook/Meta – £2,794.81 Influencer on X – £13,556.43 Personalised videos on Cameo – 154,775.37 Speaker at Nomad Capitalist – £40,075.37 Speaker at AZ Liberty – £25,303.55 Speaker at Imperial Independent Media – £25,972.45 Speaker at Bitcoin for Corporations – £7,410 Columnist at Telegraph – £36,000 Google ‘influencer’ work – £18,530.89

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward