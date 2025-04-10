‘Nine jobs’ Nigel Farage gets 10th job earning £25,000 as Sky News Australia Commentator

Farage has pocketed almost £900,000 from outside jobs since last July, the most out of any MP

Nigel Farage, self-proclaimed ‘man of the people’, has taken his ninth job outside of being MP for Clacton, this time earning £25,000 as a commentator for Sky News Australia, which is minority-owned by Rupert Murdoch.

On top of his £93,904 MP salary, this takes the total Farage has earned from ‘second’ jobs since July 2024 to an astounding £895,395.

Last month, Farage told Peta Credlin, a former chief of staff to Tony Abbott on Sky News Australia that the UK is going “downhill”.

Farage said: “We are going downhill. We are in economic decline. People are getting poorer. We’re in societal decline. We can shoplift now up to £200 and no one comes after you. Knife crime off the charts”.

He also spoke about two-tier policing and justice in the UK, incorrectly stating that the young men who “violently assaulted” police officers in Manchester airport were not prosecuted, while people who spoke about the Southport stabbings online “were in prison before you knew it”.

That includes him banking £280,000 for his role as a brand ambassador for a gold bullion firm Direct Bullion, and more than £331,000 as a GB News presenter.

The Reform UK leader was also paid over £65,000 for speaking at events hosted by a US right-wing libertarian organisation AZ Liberty Network, and Nomad Capitalist, which promotes tax avoidance strategies for the wealthy.

Here is a breakdown of Farage’s many jobs and how much he has earned at each since the general election:

Reform UK MP for Clacton – £93,904 Commentator on Sky News Australia (News Corp) – £25,368.00 for 19 hours work over ‘several’ months Gold Bullion ambassador for Direct Bullion – £280,500 for 4 hours work per month TV presenter on GB News – £331,393 Influencer on Facebook/Meta – £2,794.81 Influencer on X – £11,111.95 Personalised videos on Cameo – £125,303.64 Public speaker at AZ Liberty Network and Nomad Capitalist – £65,378.92 Journalist at Telegraph – £36,000 (£4,000 per month since August) Influencer on Youtube/Google – £17,545.90

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward