Sadiq Khan: ‘My ultimate goal is for us to rejoin the EU’

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that his ultimate goal is for the ‘UK to rejoin the EU’ and believes that it’ll happen during his lifetime.

His comments come at a time when regret over the decision to leave the EU is at its highest, following the economic damage caused by Brexit.

Khan told the Observer: “My ultimate goal is for us to rejoin [the EU] and I think it will happen in my lifetime.”

He added: “I want us to be part of a customs union. I’m an advocate for us being part of a single market. I think we can negotiate more now, because of how geopolitics has changed, than we could in 2016 or 2019. Europe needs us, and we need Europe.”

The Labour government has shown a desire to forge closer ties with the EU, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves last year highlighting the damage Brexit had done to the UK economy.

A poll conducted at the beginning of the year, found that a majority of British people would like to see the UK rejoin the EU if another Brexit referendum was held.

Almost a decade on from the 2016 Brexit vote, a new Deltapoll Survey for the Mirror has revealed that nearly six in ten (58%) of people who would vote in a second referendum would vote for the UK to rejoin the EU.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward