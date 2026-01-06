New poll reveals majority of Brits want to reverse Brexit and rejoin the EU

The demand to reverse Brexit continues to grow

A majority of British people would like to see the UK rejoin the EU if another Brexit referendum was held.

Almost a decade on from the 2016 Brexit vote, a new Deltapoll Survey for the Mirror has revealed that nearly six in ten (58%) of people who would vote in a second referendum would vote for the UK to rejoin the EU.

Support for reversing Brexit was highest among 18-24-year-olds, with more than eight in 10 (86%) saying they would vote to rejoin the bloc.

Older voters were less likely to support reversing Brexit. Among 55 to 64-year-olds, 51% to 49% supported remaining outside of the EU, while 58% to 42% of over-65s did not want to rejoin.

Opposition was more pronounced among over-65s, where 58% said they would not support rejoining, and 42% said they would.

A majority of Conservative and Reform voters polled said they were against rejoining the EU, at 66% and 82% respectively.

However, 71% of Labour supporters and 78% of Lib Dem voters backed rejoining the EU.

Every area of the country favoured returning to the bloc, with support highest in Scotland (73%), followed by London (65%) and Wales (65%).

It was lowest in the Midlands (53%) and the North (54%) but both regions still favoured rejoining the EU.

Keir Starmer has said the UK should move towards closer alignment with the single market “if it’s in our national interest” but has ruled out rejoining a customs union with the EU.

In December, the government announced an agreement for the UK to rejoin the Erasmus+ scheme which previously allowed students to study and gain work experience in EU member states.

Over the last month, the justice secretary David Lammy and health secretary Wes Streeting, as well as the boss of the Trades Union Congress, Paul Nowak, have said that the UK should rejoin a customs union with the EU.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward