Downing Street defends Sadiq Khan against Trump’s latest attack

“The prime minister is proud of the mayor of London’s record and proud to call him a colleague and friend.”

Downing Street has defended the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan after President Trump’s latest attack on the Mayor, as the bitter feud between the two continues.

Keir Starmer has said that he is proud to call the Mayor of London his friend, after Trump told Politico Khan was “horrible” and claimed that he only won “because so many people have come in”.

On Wednesday, a No.10 spokesperson hit back at the president’s remarks, saying: “Those comments are wrong.

“The mayor of London is doing an excellent job delivering free school meals in primary schools, cleaning up London’s air, introducing the world’s largest clean air zone, and building record numbers of council houses.

“The prime minister is proud of the mayor of London’s record and proud to call him a colleague and friend.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked Khan and did so once more in September this year during a rant at the UN, where he called Khan a terrible mayor and claimed that London wanted to ‘go to Shariah law’.

Responding at the time, Khan said that Trump had ‘shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

