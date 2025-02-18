Sadiq Khan to tell EU diplomats ‘Brexit was a mistake’ and will argue for stronger EU ties

The Mayor will use the meeting to ‘urge the government to back a youth mobility scheme with the EU, saying allowing under-30s from the bloc to live, work and study in the UK and vice versa

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will tell EU diplomats that Brexit was a mistake, as he pushes for closer alignment with the European bloc, as public opinion continues to turn against the decision to leave.

Khan is set to host a meeting of the EU heads of mission, including the EU ambassador and UK ambassadors of all 27 EU member states, where he will tell those gathered that stronger ties with the EU will offset any economic hit from Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Khan’s intervention comes at a time when opinion polls show that the public regret Brexit.

More than half of Brits (55%) believe the country was wrong to vote to leave the EU in 2016, while 30% say it was the right decision.

This means public support for Brexit has now fallen to its lowest level since YouGov began asking this question after the referendum.

The Mayor will use the meeting to ‘urge the government to back a youth mobility scheme with the EU, saying allowing under-30s from the bloc to live, work and study in the UK and vice versa would “help to aid economic growth” and give them “important life experiences’, Sky News has reported.

While the government has ruled out re-joining the Customs Union and Single Market, the Labour government has sought a reset with the EU.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently became the first UK PM to join an EU meeting since Brexit, where he sought a better relationship on defence, security, crime and trade.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward