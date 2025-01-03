Daily Mail brutally mocked after having a meltdown over Sadiq Khan’s knighthood

“Shaun Bailey lost an election for London mayor and got made a lord. Sadiq Khan won three successive contests, gets made a knight, and the Daily Mail calls it a 'reward for failure'.”

The Daily Mail has been brutally mocked online over its front page attacking the decision to give the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan a knighthood.

The Mail ran a front page on New Year’s Eve, with the words: “PM’s REWARD FOR FAILURE’ AS SADIQ KHAN IS KNIGHTED”. The right-wing paper went on to claim that Khan’s appointment would overshadow the New Year’s Honours list.

However, many pointed out the Mail’s double standard. Adam Bienkov, editor at Byline Times shared a copy of the front page on X and posted: “A reminder that Sadiq Khan won three elections in a row by large majorities against Conservative opponents, one of whom, Shaun Bailey, was then given a seat in the House of Lords for life.

“Funnily enough I don’t remember the Daily Mail describing that as a “reward for failure.”

A social media user wrote: “The world may change but the Daily Mail remains a hate-filled rag, now ranting incoherently about Sadiq Khan getting a knighthood.

“Not Charlotte Owen or any of the other Tories who don’t deserve it but London’s Mayor.

Sadly, some people read and believe that stuff.”

Another user posted on X: “Shaun Bailey lost an election for London mayor and got made a lord. Sadiq Khan won three successive contests, gets made a knight, and the Daily Mail calls it a ‘reward for failure’.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward