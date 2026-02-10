Nigel Farage calls for an end to working from home

'There’s no coincidence that Richard Tice has shares in circa £300m of commercial office space'

Nigel Farage has again waged war on people’s ability to work from home and the focus on work-life balance, saying that people should return to the office.

In a speech at a Reform rally in Birmingham yesterday, Farage said there needed to be “an attitudinal change to working from home”, adding that “people aren’t more productive working at home”.

“It’s a load of nonsense. They’re more productive being with other fellow human beings,” he said.

The Reform leader also said there needed to be “an attitudinal change to hard work rather than work-life balance”.

As Farage reignites the culture war over working from home, it has been noted that Reform deputy leader Richard Tice, who divides his time between the UK and Dubai, has significant interests in office space.

One X account, LeftSideofHistory wrote: “It’s been said before, but there’s no coincidence that Richard Tice has shares in circa £300m of commercial office space.”

Another account, The Purple Pimpernel, said: “Richard Tice is a property developer with huge interests in inner-city office projects. Working from home is a huge threat to men like Tice. Not that Reform have any ulterior motives of course!”.

Simon Gosden added: “Working from home: banned. There’s a populist policy, for the managers and the office block owners.”

In the run-up to the May 2025 local elections, Reform said it would not allow anyone working for a Reform council to work from home. Soon after, the party advertised regional director roles that offered a work from home option.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward