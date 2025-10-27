Nigel Farage has spent a staggering 25 working days recording Cameo videos since the election

'Guess we now know why Farage seems to make only cameo appearances in Parliament and Clacton'

Nigel Farage has come under fire for spending the equivalent of 25 eight-hour working days, or five regular working weeks, recording personalised videos on Cameo since the 2024 general election.

According to an investigation by The National, entries in the MPs’ register of interests show that the Reform leader has worked an estimated 199 hours and raked in a staggering £154,775 from the video-sharing app.

The website allows fans to purchase personalised video messages from celebrities, athletes, influencers, and other public figures.

Farage’s personalised clips average 39 seconds in length, with prices starting at £71.17 for individual messages and rising to £3,752.84 for business videos.

On his Cameo profile, Farage promises delivery within 24 hours. According to the website, he completed his last video at 8.17am today.

The latest update to the Members’ register of interests revealed that Farage has earned over £1.1 million from second jobs since July 2024.

An SNP spokesperson told The National: “Nigel Farage wouldn’t know a hard day’s work if his life depended on it. He doesn’t care about his own constituents, never mind Scotland.”

Scottish Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain, the party’s chief whip at Westminster, added: “Guess we now know why Farage seems to make only cameo appearances in Parliament and Clacton… he’s too busy making Cameos.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward