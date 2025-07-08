Reform UK are furious because Macron refused to meet Nigel Farage

Maybe Tice has forgotten that Farage’s xenophobic campaigns against the EU haven’t gone down well with EU leaders.

Reform UK are having a meltdown because they’re not being taken seriously enough after French President Emmanuel Macron decided to snub Nigel Farage during this week’s state visit to the UK.

Macron will be meeting Prime Minister Starmer, as well as leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch and Ed Davey of the Liberal Democrats but has not arranged to meet Farage.

In a furious statement last night, Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice said: “This is an outrageous and deliberate snub.

“Reform is polling higher than all of the other parties, and by denying Nigel a meeting with Macron, the Establishment is shutting its eyes to the lights of the Reform train that is coming.”

Reform can also hardly be taken seriously given that it is back to just four MPs after one removed the whip from themselves over Covid loan allegations.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward