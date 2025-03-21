Nigel Farage calls Rupert Lowe’s criticism of him ‘disgusting’ in leaked Whatsapp messages

"Nigel Farage must never be Prime Minister"

While Nigel Farage is over 4,000 miles away fundraising for Donald Trump in Florida, conflict within his party continues to rumble on back home.

In leaked messages, Farage reportedly described suspended MP Rupert Lowe’s behaviour as “disgusting” and “contemptible” in Whatsapp messages, according to the BBC.

In a message to someone who had worked for Lowe in recent years, Farage said he suspended Lowe before a lawyer conducted an investigation, stating, “Because he is damaging the party just before elections. Disgusting.”

Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice previously said there was “absolutely no truth” to claims that Lowe’s suspension was related to his criticism of Farage’s leadership.

This is in reference to a Daily Mail interview, in which Lowe accused Farage of acting like a “messiah” and said he needed to learn to delegate.

Lowe also voiced doubts about whether Farage has what it takes to be prime minister.

In another message, the source asked Farage if Lowe’s suspension was response to his criticism of the leadership.

Farage replied: “We are definitely damaged and within two weeks of nominations. Awful.”

The source then asked “Right, so it’s not about the investigation then?”. Farage responded: “Of course. It is.”

When Farage was again asked why he didn’t allow the investigation to be carried out before ‘going public’, he said: “But beyond that he is contemptible. Thousands of people working hard for May 1st.”

“The KC inquiry was the right thing to do no question. Reputation of the party must be protected,” Farage added.

Responding to the leaked comments, Lowe has published a lengthy and scathing statement about Farage.

Lowe said the messages prove Farage kicked him out of the party and “launched this malicious witch hunt because I dared to ask reasonable questions of Reform and its leadership”.

“These messages unquestionably prove that the Reform leadership has zero integrity,” Lowe added.

In a punchy ending to the statement, Lowe declared: “Nigel Farage must never be Prime Minister”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward