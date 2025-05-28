GMB union perfectly sums up why Nigel Farage is no friend of working people

“Nigel Farage the worker’s friend? No chance."

Nigel Farage, the millionaire privately educated former City banker, likes to portray himself as an ordinary ‘man of the people’, fighting for working communities up and down the country, and yet his voting record shows he’s the exact opposite.

Farage, who has made no secret of his desire to privatise the NHS and slash taxes that would benefit the wealthy, championing policies that would harm the interests of working people, has also been called out for his voting record.

The GMB Union, which has more than half a million members across all industrial sectors, hit out at Farage on its X account yesterday, highlighting how the Reform UK leader had consistently voted against policies that would help working people.

The union wrote on its X account: “Nigel Farage the worker’s friend? No chance.

-He voted against ending fire and rehire.

-He voted against sick pay from day 1.

-He wants to privatise the NHS.

-We see you.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward