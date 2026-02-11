Labour gains support in latest poll

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

It also comes amid reports that the Labour Party is increasingly confident it could hold on to Gorton and Denton, despite a major challenge from both the Greens and Reform.

Keir Starmer roasts the Tories and Reform UK over Nadhim Zahawi's defection

The Labour Party has gained support in the latest opinion poll, increasing its favourability by two percentage points, despite what has been a difficult  week for the party.

The polling was carried out by More in Common over 6-10th February, and put the Labour Party on 23%, while Reform are on 30%.

It means the period covered includes the resignation of the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, with the poll carried out at a time when Keir Starmer has faced intense speculation over his future.

According to the poll, the Conservatives are on 21% and the Liberal Democrats on 12%.

It also comes amid reports that the Labour Party is increasingly confident it could hold on to Gorton and Denton, despite a major challenge from both the Greens and Reform.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Reform drops points in yet another poll, as Labour gains
  2. Half of Brits support introducing Proportional Representation voting system, latest poll finds
  3. It gets worse for Sunak as Reform UK pull to within two points of Tories in latest poll
  4. Reform slumps in latest poll after Jenrick defection
Comments are closed.