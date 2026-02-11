Labour gains support in latest poll

It also comes amid reports that the Labour Party is increasingly confident it could hold on to Gorton and Denton, despite a major challenge from both the Greens and Reform.
The Labour Party has gained support in the latest opinion poll, increasing its favourability by two percentage points, despite what has been a difficult week for the party.
The polling was carried out by More in Common over 6-10th February, and put the Labour Party on 23%, while Reform are on 30%.
It means the period covered includes the resignation of the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, with the poll carried out at a time when Keir Starmer has faced intense speculation over his future.
According to the poll, the Conservatives are on 21% and the Liberal Democrats on 12%.
It also comes amid reports that the Labour Party is increasingly confident it could hold on to Gorton and Denton, despite a major challenge from both the Greens and Reform.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
