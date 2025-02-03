Half of Brits support introducing Proportional Representation voting system, latest poll finds

The public also believe that it is more important for seats to be allocated proportionally between parties (46%) than for the largest party to win a majority of seats in the House of Commons (27%).

Half of Britons support introducing a proportional representation voting system, the latest YouGov poll has found, outweighing support for the current First Past the Post system.

Following the 2024 general election, which produced the least proportional result in British history, YouGov says that there have been renewed calls for elections to the House of Commons to switch to a system of proportional representation (PR).

The poll found that half of Britons (49%) would support the introduction of a PR system, almost twice as many as the 26% who favour retaining our present FPTP system.

When it comes to party affiliation, the poll found that support for PR is highest among Green Party voters (72%), Reform UK (67%) and Lib Dem voters (61%).

A majority of Labour Party voters (53%) also support moving to a PR system.

And the public also believe that it is more important for seats to be allocated proportionally between parties (46%) than for the largest party to win a majority of seats in the House of Commons (27%).

The public also favour having a greater number of smaller parties (44%) than a system with two larger main parties (27%).

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward