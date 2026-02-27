Jeremy Corbyn pledges to ‘work constructively with the Greens’ following Gorton and Denton by-election

He also congratulated Hannah Spencer on her victory

The former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has pledged that his new political outfit – Your Party – will ‘work constructively with the Greens’ following the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Corbyn also congratulated the Green Party candidate – now MP – Hannah Spencer for her victory in the by-election. Corbyn endorsed the Green Party in the by-election.

Speaking following the by-election, Corbyn said: “Congratulations to Hannah Spencer on a stunning victory.

“Proud to support a campaign built on hope and humanity.

“Under our new leadership team, Your Party will work constructively with the Greens, because there is only one way we can bring about real change: together.”

Corbyn’s comments also follow the elections to the Your Party Central Executive Committee (CEC) – the collective leadership body that will be running the party. In those elections, the slate backed by Corbyn – The Many – won 14 of the 24 seats on the CEC.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward