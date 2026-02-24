Jeremy Corbyn backs the Green Party in the Gorton and Denton by-election

'There is only one way we will defeat Reform: together.'

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has thrown his support behind the Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer in the Gorton and Denton by-election this week.

Voters in the Greater Manchester seat will go to the polls this Thursday 26 February.

Corbyn has joined fellow Your Party co-founder Zarah Sultana in backing the Greens as a way of defeating Reform UK’s candidate Matt Goodwin.

In a post on X on Sunday, Corbyn wrote: “There is only one way we will defeat Reform: together. That’s why I’m backing the Greens in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

“We are a mass movement of all ages, backgrounds and faiths — united in a belief that things can, and will, change.”

An Omnisis poll carried out last week put the Greens on 33%, Reform on 29% and Labour on 26% in the by-election.

It has, however, been criticised for its small sample size. The survey polled 452 voters, but excluding undecideds, only had 265 respondents.

The Greens also remain the bookmakers’ favourite to win the contest.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward