Who is Hannah Spencer – the Green Party’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election?

Could this be the next Green MP?

The Green Party is talking up its chances of winning the Gorton and Denton by-election. While polls and commentators disagree as to whether Labour or the Greens are Reform’s closest rival, the Green Party is pitching itself as best placed to stop Reform in the seat.

But who is the Green Party’s candidate in the by-election?

The party has selected Hannah Spencer to contest the seat. Spencer is a councillor in Greater Manchester and is leader of the Green Group on Trafford Council. She was elected to the council in Hale Ward in 2023.

In 2024, Spencer stood in the Greater Manchester mayoral election. She ultimately came fifth in that contest, picking up 7% of the vote in the election won by Labour’s Andy Burnham.

Alongside her activity in local politics in Greater Manchester, Spencer has also been active in the Green Party on a national level too, introducing leadership figures before their keynote speeches at the party’s conference and standing in internal elections for the party executive (GPEx). In 2025, she stood to be the Green Party’s local party support coordinator on GPEx, coming second.

Spencer is known for her campaigning for a ban on greyhound racing in the UK. Outside of politics, she works as a plumber.

Speaking following her selection as the Green Party’s by-election candidate, Spencer said: “I work as a plumber, something I’ve done since leaving education at 16. I’m training to become a plasterer too. I’ve lived in the constituency and still work here. So, I know the issues and what people want to change.

“This is a crucial by-election. The choice is clear – Green v Reform. Hope v hate. Only the Green Party can stop Reform in this by election.”

She went on to add: “We know Labour’s vote is in free fall. They have banned their own Mayor from standing. The Labour government has abandoned voters in Gorton and Denton and failed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. I will be meeting voters day and night for these next few, short weeks of this vital campaign making the case for hope.

“Reform have chosen a candidate that will divide our community. He doesn’t even think many of the people who live and work here are even British. I will bring the people of Gorton and Denton together. With their support, I will join my Green MP colleagues in the House of Commons, hold the government to account and demand action to push down costs, raise wages and bring desperately needed investment into our community.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski said of Spencer’s candidacy: “Hannah Spencer will be a brilliant MP for the people of Gorton and Denton. I’m a Mancunian and know when someone genuinely wants to roll up their sleeves and work for the community. Hannah is that person.

“We have just days to stop Reform and make hope normal again.”

The Gorton and Denton by-election is taking place as a result of the resignation of the Labour MP Andrew Gwynne.

The Green Party currently has four MPs in the House of Commons. Despite polling at record levels presently, the party has never won a parliamentary by-election.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward