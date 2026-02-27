Greens win Gorton and Denton by-election with 4,000 majority

Hannah Spencer is the first Green MP in the north of England
The Green Party has won the Gorton and Denton by-election with a majority of more than 4,000.
The Green Party’s Hannah Spencer picked up 40.6 per cent of the vote, beating both Reform and Labour in what was a three-way contest for the Greater Manchester constituency.
This marks the first time the Green Party has ever won a parliamentary by-election and the first time they have ever won a seat in the north of England.
Reform came second with 28.7 per cent of the vote. Labour came third with 25.4 per cent.
The full breakdown of the results was as followed.
|Green
|Hannah Spencer
|14,980
|40.6%
|Reform
|Matt Goodwin
|10,578
|28.7%
|Labour
|Angeliki Stogia
|9364
|25.4%
|Conservative
|Charlotte Cadden
|706
|1.9%
|Liberal Democrats
|Jackie Pearcey
|653
|1.8%
|Monster Raving Loony
|Sir Oink A-Lot
|159
|0.4%
|Advance UK
|Nick Buckley
|154
|0.4%
|Rejoin EU
|Joseph O’Meachair
|98
|0.3%
|Libertarian
|Dan Clarke
|47
|0.1%
|SDP
|Sebastian Moore
|46
|0.1%
|Communist League
|Hugo Wils
|29
|0.1%
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.