Greens win Gorton and Denton by-election with 4,000 majority

Reading Time: < 1 minute
News

Hannah Spencer is the first Green MP in the north of England

Hannah Spencer MP

The Green Party has won the Gorton and Denton by-election with a majority of more than 4,000.

The Green Party’s Hannah Spencer picked up 40.6 per cent of the vote, beating both Reform and Labour in what was a three-way contest for the Greater Manchester constituency.

This marks the first time the Green Party has ever won a parliamentary by-election and the first time they have ever won a seat in the north of England.

Reform came second with 28.7 per cent of the vote. Labour came third with 25.4 per cent.

The full breakdown of the results was as followed.

GreenHannah Spencer14,98040.6%
ReformMatt Goodwin10,57828.7%
LabourAngeliki Stogia936425.4%
ConservativeCharlotte Cadden7061.9%
Liberal DemocratsJackie Pearcey6531.8%
Monster Raving LoonySir Oink A-Lot1590.4%
Advance UKNick Buckley1540.4%
Rejoin EUJoseph O’Meachair980.3%
LibertarianDan Clarke470.1%
SDPSebastian Moore460.1%
Communist LeagueHugo Wils290.1%

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Who is Hannah Spencer – the Green Party’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election?
  2. Who will win the Gorton and Denton by-election?
  3. Jeremy Corbyn backs the Green Party in the Gorton and Denton by-election
  4. Reform UK breaks electoral law with misleading Gorton and Denton by-election letter
Comments are closed.