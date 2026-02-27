Greens win Gorton and Denton by-election with 4,000 majority

Hannah Spencer is the first Green MP in the north of England

The Green Party has won the Gorton and Denton by-election with a majority of more than 4,000.

The Green Party’s Hannah Spencer picked up 40.6 per cent of the vote, beating both Reform and Labour in what was a three-way contest for the Greater Manchester constituency.

This marks the first time the Green Party has ever won a parliamentary by-election and the first time they have ever won a seat in the north of England.

Reform came second with 28.7 per cent of the vote. Labour came third with 25.4 per cent.

The full breakdown of the results was as followed.

Green Hannah Spencer 14,980 40.6% Reform Matt Goodwin 10,578 28.7% Labour Angeliki Stogia 9364 25.4% Conservative Charlotte Cadden 706 1.9% Liberal Democrats Jackie Pearcey 653 1.8% Monster Raving Loony Sir Oink A-Lot 159 0.4% Advance UK Nick Buckley 154 0.4% Rejoin EU Joseph O’Meachair 98 0.3% Libertarian Dan Clarke 47 0.1% SDP Sebastian Moore 46 0.1% Communist League Hugo Wils 29 0.1%

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward