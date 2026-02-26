Corbyn’s faction claim win in Your Party committee elections

Both Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have been elected to the committee

Jeremy Corbyn’s faction within Your Party has won the Central Executive Committee elections, after more of its candidates were elected than those on Zarah Sultana’s slate.

Corbyn’s faction, The Many, won 14 out 24 seats, while Sultana’s ‘Grassroots Left’ took seven seats, and three seats went to Independent candidates.

The leadership election results were set to be announced via a livestream on YouTube at 11 am this morning, but they weren’t announced until just before 11.45 am.

In a press release issued after the announcements, The Many said that Corbyn had “emerged victorious from the long power struggles at Your Party, after his ‘The Many’ campaign won a decisive victory over Zarah Sultana’s ‘Grassroots Left”.

Both Corbyn and Sultana were elected to the committee as ‘public office holders’, with the release noting that Corbyn received “nearly twice” as many votes as Sultana.

This means that Corbyn is now set to become Your Party’s Parliamentary Leader, a position which Sultana had also expressed an interest in.

If the tone of the press release is anything to go by, it suggests factional infighting within the party is far from over.

Two candidates were elected from each region of England, and from London, Scotland, and Wales, with one seat reserved for a female candidate.

Your Party said that 25,347 people voted in the elections. In November, Sky News reported that Your Party had 50,000 members, significantly below the 100,000 to 200,000 that insiders hoped would join when it launched in July.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward