Question Time audience member roasts Reform UK as ‘care home for old Tories’ to much laughter

Reform UK were brutally mocked on BBC Question Time last night, as an audience member made a savage dig at Nigel Farage’s party.

The audience member asked: “How can anyone think Reform are a party of change when they only appear to be a care home for old Tories?” His comments led to audible laughter from those around him in the studio.

It comes after the recent defections of high-profile Tories this month to Reform UK, including Robert Jenrick, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman. Far from being anti-establishment, Reform UK are more than happy to accept former Tories who helped wreck the country into their ranks.

In fact, more than 20 former Tories have joined Reform UK, making the party a refuge for failed Conservatives.

The comment was echoed by panelist Douglas Alexander MP, Scottish Secretary for Labour, who also said: “I think 26 former Conservatives have joined Reform; Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick and others.

“I think they (Reform UK) represent something far more profoundly challenging than simply a care home former Conservatives… If you look at the frankly disgusting, racist adverts that Reform ran against Anas Sarwar (Leader of the Scottish Labour Party) in Scotland, you would recognise they represent a politics of hatred, division and polarisation that I think should have no place, and not be the choice of the people of the United Kingdom in the coming months.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward