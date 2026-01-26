Suella Braverman brutally mocked after defecting to Reform UK

In the least surprising defection ever...

Suella Braverman has become the latest high-profile Tory to defect to Reform UK, leading to her being brutally mocked.

Braverman was announced as the latest Tory MP to defect to Nigel Farage’s party during a rally for party activists in London.

She was previously a Tory home secretary as well as attorney general under Boris Johnson.

Braverman told those gathered at the rally: “I feel like I’ve come home.

“Because I believe that a better future is possible for us, I am joining Reform UK.”

She also said that immigration was ‘out of control’ and that ‘public services are on their knees’, seemingly forgetting the role she played in decimating our public services during 14 years of Tory austerity.

It is no surprise for many that Braverman has defected given how far-right she is.

A Nigel Farage parody account posted on X: “In the least surprising defection ever, I’m delighted to welcome Suella Braverman to Reform. Her invaluable experience as a minister includes getting sacked from the same job twice and saying that being homeless is a “lifestyle choice”.

Sangita Myska posted on X: “BREAKING: Suella Braverman has defected to Reform leaving the British public aghast – as they thought she already had.”

Peter Stefanovic also poked fun at Braverman adding: “BREAKING: “I feel like I’ve come home” says former Home Secretary Suella Braverman defecting to Reform UK. With 75% of Reform MPs having previously been elected as representatives of the Conservative Party that isn’t exactly surprising.”

Others shared clips of Braverman saying she would never defect to Reform, only to now claim she had ‘come home’.

Far from being an anti-establishment party, Farage has openly welcomed Tory MPs into his ranks who helped wreck the country and whose ideology voters rejected.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward