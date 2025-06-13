BBC Question Time audience member roasts Reform as ‘The Comedy Club’ with Zia Yusuf looking on

“It’s not whether Reform will end up in the comedy club – they are the comedy club,”

Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf endured a bruising night on BBC Question Time, after an audience member laid into far-right party as ‘The Comedy Club’, and told him it was only a matter of time before he fell out with Nigel Farage again.

Presenter Fiona Bruce turned to the audience on a discussion about Reform, with one audience member calling out Farage’s party for what they are.

He said: “It’s not whether Reform will end up in the comedy club – they are the comedy club,” the man said.

Addressing Darren Jones, the chief secretary to the Treasury, he added: “You said that Labour got in because people wanted change. They didn’t. Labour got in because they wanted Labour in charge.

“And why did they want Labour in charge? Because of what you stand for. I think you need to change the narrative. You took over from the Tories, who destroyed this country in 14 years, and you’ve given [Reform UK] a window to spout the stuff they do.

″[Yusuf] is now the DOGE lead, like Elon Musk and Trump. It’s a matter of time before him and Nigel Farage are going to fall out. What you need to do is change the narrative.”

Yusuf looked on, as the audience member continued to tell some home truths about Farage. Maybe some of the corporate press could learn from the audience member and expose Reform for what they really are.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward