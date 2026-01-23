Nigel Farage’s support for Trump is putting off voters

“He might just be [Trump’s] whipping boy. That kind of concerns me”

Nigel Farage’s closeness to US President Donald Trump is putting off some voters, according to polling by More in Common, with voters viewing the Reform UK leader as Trump’s ‘whipping boy’.

Politico reports that ‘among a key constituency of women considering switching from the ruling Labour Party to Reform UK, concern about Farage’s relationship with Donald Trump is rife’.

The political news site went to Stevenage to report on the views of ‘Stevenage woman’ shorthand for pollsters for mothers based in towns and suburbs at the last election, who were seen as crucial to Labour’s 2024 general election victory.

Farage might “just be a stooge” for Trump, Lauren, a mental health support worker, said. “He might just be [Trump’s] whipping boy. That kind of concerns me,” the 54-year-old added.

According to polling by More in Common, 25 percent of women see Farage’s support for Trump as the top reason not to vote Reform. That compared to 21 percent of the men surveyed between Jan. 10 and 13. More in Common’s sample size was 2,036 people.

Farage’s lack of principles and closeness to erratic Trump is having more of an adverse effect than maybe he imagined.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward