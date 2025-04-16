Voters shocked by how much Nigel Farage loves Donald Trump

"I thought he'd got a bit more sense than that."

A video posted by the Trades Union Congress shows voters in Wrexham reacting to Donald Trump’s tarriffs and the news that Reform UK leader and MP Nigel Farage is a big fan of Donald Trump.

Residents Wrexham, Wales were asked to guess who had said: “Only Donald Trump can bring sense to the Western world.”

Their guesses included “Someone uneducated”, “An idiot”, and “A rich person”.

When told the quote came from Farage, one man responded: “Well I never, I was just starting to like him.” He added that it surprised him, “because I thought he’d got a bit more sense than that”.

Another woman said: “Maybe he wants a job in America”. While one man said he wasn’t at all, stating :”he’s halfway up Mr Trump’s orifices”.

Asked what they thought about Trump more generally, one woman responded with a retching noise, while another said: “Am I allowed to swear?”

A third remarked: “Annoying and he’s orange”.

On the tariffs, people said “Madness. Madness!” and “Tarriffs are just going to push the economy to the brink of collapse”.

