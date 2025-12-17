Reform councillor poses with far-right Homeland Party member who claims ‘black people can’t be Scottish’

"One of Reform's leading representatives in Scotland is keeping company with members of the fascist Homeland Party."

A Reform councillor is facing heavy criticism for appearing at a rally with members of far-right, neo-Nazi group the Homeland Party, including one activist who has called himself “a proud racist and fascist”.

According to the Daily Record, Reform’s Claire Mackie-Brown appeared at a rally earlier this month holding a banner “Born and Bred in Falkirk, Claire Mackie-Brown”.

Others at the rally on 6 December held banners that read “Dundee Against Illegals” and “Stop the Boats”.

The Dundee Patriots, who have been accused of acting in a “threatening and abusive manner” towards refugees and counter-protestors were also at the protest.

Josh Fernie, one of the far-right agitators at the event has called for all Jews and Muslims living in the UK to be deported.

Fernie said in a post on X last week: “Remigrate all the Muslims and Jews then white people will stop getting caught in the middle of their foreign squabbles.”

The far-right agitator also told a recent BBC Disclosure documentary that he did not believe black people could be Scottish because “they don’t have ancestral ties to here”.

He also said that if his views make him racist or fascist, “if it makes me a racist and a fascist to stand up for my people, then so be it. I’m a proud racist and fascist.”

An SNP source told the Record: “One of Reform’s leading representatives in Scotland is keeping company with members of the fascist Homeland Party.

“It is alarming that Reform politicians see no issue posing for photos with these thugs – normalising their sick views.”

The spokesperson added: “Nigel Farage needs to take action – anything less than expulsion will demonstrate the leadership condone normalising the Homeland Party and their Neo-Nazi links.”

The Homeland Party is a splinter organisation of the extremist Patriotic Alternative (PA), which has been denied political party status seven times.

Mackie-Brown, the councillor for Upper Braes in Falkirk, recently came under fire when she commented on a protest outside an asylum hotel, saying: “There is a true unrest – and it’s scary as a local resident, somebody who was born and bred here.”

Immediately after making the comment she looked away from the reporter and said: “I shouldn’t have said that.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward