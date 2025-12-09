Reform in chaos: Councillor quits party for second time in 2 weeks

City of Doncaster councillor Nicola Brown has now quit twice in two weeks

Reform is a party in chaos, whether its councillors quitting, others being exposed for sharing bigoted and hateful views or its former leader in Wales taking bribes from Russia, Farage’s outfit clearly aren’t fit to govern.

In the latest incident, a Reform councillor has quit the party for a second time in just two weeks.

City of Doncaster councillor Nicola Brown, resigned over the decision by Reform UK to vote to borrow £57m to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport. She has instead joined Advance UK, another far-right political party in the United Kingdom led by Ben Habib, the former Deputy Leader of Reform UK.

A Reform UK spokesperson said they were disappointed by Brown’s decision, but that the party remained “committed to the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport and delivering on the promises we made during the election”.

Brown told the BBC that she was told she would lose the party whip if she did not vote in favour of borrowing the £57m for the airport reopening.

The BBC reports: “Brown previously resigned from Reform UK on November 28, following the full council meeting to vote on the DSA borrowing. However, she withdrew her resignation and was re-listed as a Reform UK councillor.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward