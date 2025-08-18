Reform UK councillor condemned for sharing stage with ‘neo-Nazi’ at Falkirk protest

Some attendees openly displayed fascist symbols.

A Reform UK councillor has been condemned for sharing a stage with a neo-Nazi at a Falkirk protest against ‘uncontrolled immigration’, in an incident which further raises concerns about the links between Farage’s party and the far-right.

The National reports that ‘Claire Mackie-Brown, Reform UK Falkirk councillor for the Upper Braes, went on to share the stage with Patriotic Alternative member Richard McFarlane, who told the crowd that white people will be a minority in the UK “by the 2060s”.

Mackie-Brown quit the Tory party last February, and joined Reform UK in March this year.

Patriotic Alternative (PA) is a neo-Nazi group launched in September 2019 by Mark Collett, a former leading member of the British National Party (BNP). At the heart of PA’s ideology is the “White Genocide” myth, claiming that there is a conspiracy to destroy “indigenous” Brits.

Protesters from the group Save Our Future and Our Kids Future demonstrated against “uncontrolled immigration” outside the Cladhan Hotel on Saturday, with some attendees openly displaying fascist symbols.

During his speech, McFarlane asked the crowd, “Did any of you vote to be overrun by migrants?”.

He added: “We need to give them the fingers, and say we are white, we are British, we are proud and that we are not scared anymore.”

How can Farage claim his party isn’t far-right, while one of his councillors felt comfortable attending such an event?

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “Councillor Claire Brown was there to represent Reform and her concerned constituents, she is not responsible for the other people attending and will continue to stand up for residents on this extremely important issue”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward