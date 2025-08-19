Robert Jenrick pictured with ex-BNP activist at far-right protest organised by the Homeland Party

‘Jenrick is fanning the flames of the far right by chasing Reform UK votes’

Shadow justice Robert Jenrick has been condemned for going to a far-right protest organised by Homeland Party members in Epping.

At the anti-refugee rally on Sunday, Jenrick was pictured with Eddy Butler, an ex-BNP activist and former member of Nazi terror group Combat 18.

While an organiser for the BNP in East London, Butler spearheaded the party’s “Rights for Whites” campaign in 1993.

After the demonstration, Butler posted a photo on Facebook of him standing behind Jenrick. The caption read: “At the Bell Hotel riding shotgun for Robert Jenrick.”

A source close to Jenrick insisted the shadow home secretary had “no idea” who Butler was. They also said he didn’t speak to Butler.

Liam Gillett, also known as Liam Tuffs, a far-right podcaster and friend of Tommy Robinson’s, also attended the Epping protest. Gillett runs a security firm and arranges security teams for Robinson’s events.

While Jenrick supposedly didn’t know about the BNP’s links to the protest, the link between the protests and the Homeland Party is well-established.

Homeland party activists, Barker, Adam Clegg and Andrew Piper, are the sole administrators of Epping Says No, the main Facebook group used to plan the Bell Hotel protests.

A local Tory councillor, Holly Whitbread, previously condemned Reform councillor Jaymey McIvor for joining one of the previous Sunday demonstrations and “standing next to a neo-Nazi”.

Whitbread said: “My grandad and my grandad’s generation fought in a war against these people.” She added: “These people do not talk for Britain. They’re not British values. I think, quite frankly, anyone who stands side by side with them should hang their heads in shame. It’s disgraceful.”

Protests outside the Bell Hotel started on 13 July, after a resident at the hotel, which houses asylum seekers, was charged with sexual assault.

A Labour party spokesperson described Jenrick as “a disgrace” for attending the far-right protest.

The spokesperson added: “Jenrick once proudly boasted about ramping up the procurement of asylum hotels when he was immigration minister. It shows, at best, a staggering lack of judgment.

“Kemi Badenoch must show some leadership, explain what action she’s going to take against her shadow justice secretary, and demonstrate that she is strong enough to stand up against this challenge to her authority and to basic decency.”

Jenrick isn’t the only one, Suella Braverman is also flirting with the far-right, having attended an anti-migrant protest in her constituency last week.

Lewis Nielsen, a spokesperson for Stand Up to Racism, said: “These aren’t ‘concerned parents’ or ‘local residents’. Jenrick is fanning the flames of the far right by chasing Reform UK votes – and he’s giving confidence to known fascists.”

