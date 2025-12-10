Reform councillor defends candidate from party’s own racist supporters

Rather than welcoming Addy, Reform supporters and accounts supportive of Reform claimed that he ‘shouldn’t be eligible to stand for election in Britain’, while others called for his deportation.

A Reform UK councillor has had to defend one of his party’s candidates after supporters from his own party hurled racist abuse at him.

In yet another incident of Reform supporters posting hateful and bigoted remarks, the leader of Portsmouth’s Reform group, Cllr George Madgwick, shared a post on X about a new campaigner for the party, Addy Mo Asaduzzaman.

In a post on X on Monday, Madgwick wrote: “INTRODUCING Campaigners for Portsmouth. Meet Addy Mo Asaduzzaman, our campaigner for CENTRAL SOUTHSEA. The most densely populated ward with the most HMOs and no open green space. Addy, originally from Bangladesh, is ready to stand up for his community with Reform UK.”

Rather than welcoming Addy, Reform supporters and accounts supportive of Reform claimed that he ‘shouldn’t be eligible to stand for election in Britain’, while others called for his deportation.

Responding to one of the posts, Madgwick replied: “They can’t stand for national Governement. But countries part of the commonwealth can stand for local election for council only.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward