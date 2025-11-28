Nigel Farage rakes in another £200,000 from second jobs

The Reform leader has made over £1.3 million from second jobs since he was elected as an MP in July 2024

Nigel Farage has pocketed another £135,000 from promoting gold for Gold Bullion and £60,000 from three speaking events in October, two of which were crypto conferences.

This takes Farage’s earnings from second jobs in October to more than £206,000.

According to the latest entries in the Register of MPs’ Interests, the Reform leader also raked in almost £9,000 from filming personalised videos on Cameo, while Elon Musk has paid him £2,118 for making posts on X.

Farage also received a payment of £152.66 from Google.

The Clacton MP, who has the highest number of paid gigs outside of Parliament, was paid £30,000 to speak at crypto company Blockworks’ conference in London, on 13 October.

He also received £20,000 for speaking at Zebu Live, a cryptocurrency and blockchain conference the week after, on 22 October.

Farage was also paid £11,349 to make a speech at Hillsdale College, a private US Christian college in Michigan.

In his speech to students, he claimed the “Marxist left” was “now in control” of the UK education system. Farage said he anticipated a teachers’ strike very soon after a Reform election win, and claimed teachers were “poisoning” kids.

“They are telling little Johnny, who’s eight, who is black, that he is a victim and little Oliver, who is white, who is eight, that he is an oppressor. They are dividing us, not uniting us. They are feeding this negative culture in,” he said.

After Farage’s speech, Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union told the Guardian, that Farage’s claim schools are controlled by Marxists was “nonsense”.

Kebede said: “Farage has made his political career out of dog-whistle politics and now, like Trump, he is lining up teachers and their unions for a fight.”

He said this was “grossly irresponsible” and that neither the NEU nor teachers push critical race theory as Farage suggested.

