Nigel Farage says “the Conservative Party is not on the right”

The Reform UK leader also dismissed concerns about climate change as “carbon dioxide hysteria” in an interview at the ARC conference

Showing just how right-wing Reform UK is, Nigel Farage has claimed the Conservative Party is “not on the right in any measurable way” and rejected the idea that the right in the UK is split.

Farage was interviewed by Canadian psychologist and right-wing provocateur Jordan Peterson at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship’s conference in London this morning.

During the interview, he criticised 14 years of Tory rule for delivering “the highest tax burden” since 1947, immigration on a scale “hitherto never even dreamt of” and enshrining net-zero into law.

Farage added that Boris Johnson and Theresa May were “as evangelical about net-zero as the current Ed Miliband”.

The Reform UK leader once again attacked environmental policies, stating that net-zero has been “an absolute disaster”.

Farage added: “One thing that drives me potty is when I hear that carbon dioxide is a pollutant”.

He said “that’s clearly absolutely nuts”, dismissing the scientific consensus that CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are the main cause of climate change.

Farage also claimed that “carbon dioxide hysteria has blinded us to other environmental disasters that are going on”.

He stated that Reform UK’s platform is to “reindustrialise Britain” and that the UK should become both energy-independent and an exporter of energy, yet gave no details on how the party would achieve this.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward