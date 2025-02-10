‘Man of the people’ Nigel Farage spent Christmas selling £27,342 of personalised videos 

He charges his followers £76.95 per recording for personalised messages on the Cameo app.

Nigel Farage, the millionaire former banker, likes to often portray himself as an ‘ordinary man of the people’, despite having around 10 jobs on top of his MPs salary of £92,000.

It’s now been revealed that the Reform UK leader spent Christmas flogging £27,342 of personalised videos on the Cameo app, which included making a video on Christmas day.

According to MailOnline, ‘Farage’s register of interests revealed that he made £27,342 from the service in December, almost double the amount he has previously registered for a single month’.

Since the election, Farage has raked in £600,000 from his additional jobs on top of his salary.

He charges his followers £76.95 per recording for personalised messages on the Cameo app.

MailOnline reports: “In a message to ‘Henry George’, bought by a friend called ‘Russell’ he said: ‘I’m speaking to you on Christmas morning, because I am here to wish you a very, very, merry Christmas, a wonderful day.

‘And please, lots of Yuletide cheers, drinking, eating, excess, fun – no arguments everybody, please do try to avoid that – ho ho ho.”

Farage has been criticised for not spending enough time on his constituency duties since being elected MP for Clacton.

Not only has he made regular trips to the U.S. since being elected in order to show support for President Trump, he has been acting as an ambassador for a gold bullion company. It was revealed last year he raked in £189,000 acting as an ambassador for Direct Bullion.

He has also received £219,506 since July from GB News for his work as a presenter.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward