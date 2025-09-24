Sadiq Khan rips into Trump after President’s Islamophobic comments: ‘He Is Racist, Sexist and Islamophobic’

Speaking to Sky News, Khan said he appeared to be living rent free in Trump’s head.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump after the U.S. President once more targeted him with false claims, in what is his strongest rebuke yet of the Republican.

Trump took aim at Khan during a speech at the UN, where he falsely claimed that London wanted to “go to sharia law” under its “terrible mayor”.

In a rambling speech at the UN, the President launched a scathing attack on the global body, where he called for countries to close their borders and expel foreigners as well as calling climate change a ‘con job’.

He then took aim at London’s Muslim mayor, saying: “I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed. Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.”

His comments were condemned by a number of Labour MPs and now Khan has responded himself calling Trump ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’.

Speaking to Sky News, Khan said he appeared to be living rent free in Trump’s head.

He said: “People are wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, progressive, successful city that means I appear to be living rent free inside Donald Trump’s head.”

Asked if he thought the comments were Islamophobic, Khan replied: “I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic”.

On Trump’s accusations that he is a “terrible mayor”, Khan just said he was “thankful” there were rising numbers of Americans relocating to London.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward