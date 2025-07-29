Sadiq Khan hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘nasty person’ comments

"He'd see how our diversity makes us stronger not weaker; richer, not poorer."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hit back at Donald Trump’s comments calling him a ‘nasty person’, reminding the President that a ‘record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his presidency’.

Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the Mayor of London, has reignited his feud with Khan during his private trip to Scotland.

The President was asked at news conference with Sir Keir Starmer in Scotland whether he would visit London during his state visit in September, Trump replied: “I will, I’m not a fan of your mayor, I think he’s done a terrible job.

“A nasty person, I think.”

The prime minister then interrupted and said: “He’s a friend of mine.”

Reacting to Trump’s comments, Sir Sadiq’s spokesperson said: “Sadiq is delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world.

“He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger not weaker; richer, not poorer.

“Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his presidency.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward