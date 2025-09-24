Labour MPs condemn Trump’s Shariah law attack on Sadiq Khan

Rosena Allin-Khan, the MP for Tooting, said the US ambassador should be called to account for the president’s remarks.

A number of Labour MPs have rebuked President Trump for his latest attack on the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, after the President used a speech at the UN to falsely claim that London wanted to “go to sharia law” under its “terrible mayor”.

In a rambling speech at the UN, the President launched a scathing attack on the global body, where he called for countries to close their borders and expel foreigners as well as calling climate change a ‘con job’.

He then took aim at London’s Muslim mayor, saying: “I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed. Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.”

“The US ambassador should be summoned and challenged over Trump’s rampant Islamophobia,” she wrote on X. “Trump continually spreads lies. In London, we celebrate our diversity and reject racists and bigots. London is the greatest city in the world in huge part due to Sadiq Khan’s leadership.”

Wes Streeting also took to X to defend Khan, sharing a picture of himself with the mayor and Labour MP Jas Athwal, with the words: “.@SadiqKhan is not trying to impose Sharia Law on London.

“This is a Mayor who marches with Pride, who stands up for difference of background and opinion, who’s focused on improving our transport, our air, our streets, our safety, our choices and chances.

“Proud he’s our Mayor.”

Labour MP Dawn Butler added: “Trump has just told an incredible lie to the UN about our great country and our great @MayorofLondon.

“Now is the time to stick up for your country. Don’t let Trump lie about us in this way.”

A spokesperson for Khan said: “We are not going to dignify his appalling and bigoted comments with a response. London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities and we’re delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward