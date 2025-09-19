Sadiq Khan hits back at Donald Trump’s latest attack

The London mayor called out Trump’s 'politics of fear and division' and criticised him for talking down London

Sadiq Khan has accused Donald Trump of talking down London after he said that the London Mayor had done “a terrible job” on crime and called him “a disaster” on immigration, which he has no control over as mayor.

Speaking to a GB News reporter on Air Force One before he flew back after his state visit last night, Trump launched into a bizarre tirade against Khan.

The US President claimed Khan was “among the worst mayors in the world” and said he had asked him not to be invited to the state banquet.

Trump claimed: “He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn’t want him there.”

Awkwardly for Trump, on Times Radio this morning Business Secretary Peter Kyle explained that the London Mayor never asked to attend the event.

A source close to Sadiq Khan said: “Trump’s politics of fear and division includes talking down our capital city.

“London’s a global success story – open, dynamic and safer than major US cities. That’s one of the reasons record numbers of Americans are choosing to make it their home.”

Since the start of 2025, the Home Office has received citizenship applications from 4,125 US citizens, a rise of 40% compared with 2024.

The Labour government has come in for heavy criticism for hosting Trump for an unprecedented second state visit, which Trump ended with a fresh attack on the London Mayor.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward