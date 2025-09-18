Sadiq Khan slams Trump for fanning the ‘flames of divisiveness around the world’

“When he came to the UK on his first state visit, I highlighted how the president had deliberately used xenophobia, racism and “otherness” as an electoral tactic"

The Mayor of London has hit out at U.S. President Donald Trump, slamming him for ‘fanning the flames of divisive, far-right politics,’ as the president’s state visit continues.

The Mayor wrote a piece in the Guardian condemning the rising tide of hatred in the country, and those who choose to ‘dabble in dog-whistle politics and dangerous rhetoric themselves’.

His comments came after last weekend saw more than 100,000 people take part in a march in central London, which was organised by right-wing thug Tommy Robinson. The Metropolitan Police said 26 of their officers were injured, including four seriously, after allegedly being attacked by some of those taking part.

Videos shared on social media showed some shouting Islamophobic slogans.

Ahead of Trump’s state visit, the mayor used his op-ed in the Guardian to take particular aim at the president for ‘fanning the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years’.

He added: “When he came to the UK on his first state visit, I highlighted how the president had deliberately used xenophobia, racism and “otherness” as an electoral tactic, introducing a travel ban on a number of Muslim-majority countries and praising white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Six years later, the tactics we see from today’s White House seem no different. Scapegoating minorities, illegally deporting US citizens, deploying the military to the streets of diverse cities. These actions aren’t just inconsistent with western values – they’re straight out of the autocrat’s playbook.”

Khan said that while he understood the need to maintain a good relationship with the leader of the most powerful country in the world, he still thought it was important for the UK to be a critical friend and speak truth to power, and ‘being clear that we reject the politics of fear and division.’

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward