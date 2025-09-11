Labour deputy leadership race: Two horse race likely after Emily Thornberry and Alison McGovern drop out

The required threshold must be reached by 5pm today.

The Labour Party’s deputy leadership contest is increasingly looking like it will become a two-horse race, between Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and former cabinet minister Lucy Powell, as the other candidates struggle to meet the required number of nominations.

The latest official tally of deputy leadership nominations shows Bridget Phillipson clearing the 80 MP threshold to make it on to the ballot paper, with Powell on 77. The threshold must be reached by 5pm today.

The latest figures yesterday evening had the candidates on the following tally, with Alison McGovern and subsequently Emily Thornberry withdrawing:

Bridget Phillipson 116

Lucy Powell 77

Bell Ribeiro-Addy 15

Paula Barker 14

Emily Thornberry 13

Thornberry announced this morning that she was withdrawing from the Deputy Leadership race, posting on X: “I’m deeply grateful to all the Labour members who have shared their support. But I have decided to withdraw.

“It has been a privilege to take part in this race with such brilliant women.

“I will always be committed to this party and do everything I can to make it successful.”

Housing Minister Alison McGovern withdrew from the race on Wednesday and backed Phillipson after failing to pick up enough support.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward