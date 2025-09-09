Bridget Phillipson becomes first cabinet minister to announce bid for Labour deputy leadership

'I’ve taken on powerful vested interests in the education sector – and even as they threw everything at me, I have never taken a backwards step. I will bring that same determination to every battle ahead of us.'

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has become the first cabinet minister to announce their candidacy to succeed Angela Rayner as the next deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Announcing her intention to stand in the contest, Phillipson said in a statement: “Today I am putting myself forward as a candidate for the deputy leadership of the Labour party, to unite our great party and deliver for working people.

“I am a proud working-class woman from the north-east. I have come from a single-parent family on a tough council street, all the way to the cabinet, determined to deliver better life chances for young people growing up in our country.

“I’ve taken on powerful vested interests in the education sector – and even as they threw everything at me, I have never taken a backwards step. I will bring that same determination to every battle ahead of us.

“Because make no mistake, we are in a fight. We all know the dangers Reform poses our country. But not only am I ready for it, I’ve proven we can do it. I’ve shown we can beat Farage in the north-east, while staying true to the Labour party’s values of equality, fairness and social justice.”

She is the second candidate to declare in the contest after left-wing MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy threw her hat in the ring on Monday evening, while the foreign affairs committee chair, Emily Thornberry, has indicated she is also considering a bid for the role.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward